Arkansas could see strong storms Thursday morning, what we know

After several days of above average temperatures, a strong cold front will usher in rain and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Over the last few days, Arkansans have enjoyed comfortable, spring-like weather, however, our attention now turns to the possibility of spring-like thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure and cold front will be tracking towards the Natural State today and tonight.

In advance of the cold front itself, we can expect scattered rain showers to increase overnight.

Along the cold front itself, there is a low possibility for some storms to become severe.

While there is plenty of wind shear, other ingredients such as “storm fuel” are lacking.

Certainly, there are enough ingredients at play for some severe storms, but other qualities such as the lack of “storm fuel” will prevent a widespread severe weather outbreak.

The most likely severe weather we will see will be damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, followed by hail up to one inch in diameter (quarter size).

A weak, brief tornado can’t be entirely ruled out, but the potential for such is rather low.

The window for the strongest of thunderstorms will begin around 7 a.m. in west Arkansas and leave the state to the east by 2 p.m.

Moderate to heavy rain could result in slower than usual commutes Thursday morning.

Expect rainfall totals between one-half inch to one inch, with locally heavier amounts possible.

This will certainly help with ongoing drought issues, but it will fall far short of making up the rain deficit we're running.

Thursday’s high temperature of 70 degrees will be reached early in the day. As the cold front passes the area late morning/early afternoon, temperatures will steadily fall, eventually dropping as low as 25 degrees by Friday morning.

It's possible that there could be a few flurries in far northern Arkansas toward the end of this system.