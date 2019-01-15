This week's weather is going to feature a lot of ups and downs, but this weekend is going to bring below freezing temperatures for most of the state.

Our 10-day forecast shows that while temperatures will get a little warmer during the middle of the week, the temperatures are expected to drop sharply.

Rain is possible to return on Thursday, but potential winter weather might be in the state. Mariel Ruiz said there is a low chance for winter weather later this week.

So keep those jackets ready this weekend and don't forget that fancy scarf too!