Live updates | People lose power as winter storm moves through Arkansas

Over 25,000 Arkansans have lost power as the winter storm continues to move further in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — The winter weather is beginning to hit Arkansans hard as thousands of residents are seeing power outages.

Electric companies across the state have prepared for the winter weather and have lined up hundreds of crews for the storm.

LIVE BLOG

9 a.m.

A total of 26,528 are currently without power in the state. Most of the outages are in southern and eastern counties.

Be careful traveling on the interstate as road conditions can vary.

We have crews out checking road conditions and will provide any updates.

8 a.m.

As of 8 a.m. 24,300 Arkansans are without power.

A spokesperson with Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said approximately 10,000 electric cooperative members are without service in Arkansas.

However, Craighead Electric of has de-energized a substation in Poinsett County due to galloping lines and will restore service to approximately 3,000 members once conditions allow.

At this time, C&L Electric of Star City, First Electric’s Stuttgart district, South Central Arkansas Electric of Arkadelphia and Woodruff Electric of Forrest City appear to have the majority of the other outages.

7:15 a.m.

Arkansans saw a high jump in power outages around 7:15 a.m. as it increased by nearly 10,000 outages. This has left over 25,600 Arkansans without power. Poinsett and Phillips County are seeing the highest amount of outages with 10,000 plus.

6:45 a.m.

As of 6:45 a.m. the power outages in Arkansas have decreased to 15,257.

6 a.m.

Over 22,000 Arkansans have lost power as the winter storm continues to move further in Arkansas.

A total of 22,338 Arkansans are without power as of 6 a.m. The majority of outages are currently in the southern parts of the state.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS POWER OUTAGES:



Jefferson County - 2,880

Cleveland County - 1,026

Arkansas County - 1,370



(As of 6:15 a.m. Thursday) #arwx #ARnews — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) February 3, 2022

You can find more information about the outages here.

If your power goes out, you can report the outage to your electricity provider. Most importantly it's critical that you, your family members, and your pets stay away from any downed power lines.