Snow or sleet in Arkansas? What we know about possible winter weather

ARKANSAS, USA — While many Arkansans will enjoy spring-like temperatures Monday and Tuesday, a winter storm will likely impact the Natural State as early as Wednesday night, but will mostly take place into Thursday.

Winter storm watches were posted for northern Arkansas Monday afternoon.

As is often the case with winter weather forecasting in Arkansas this far out, confidence is low.

The key takeaway is that the forecast will evolve and become more clear with time.

A Winter Storm Watch means that significant snow, sleet, or freezing rain is possible in the area.

The National Weather Service will upgrade the watch to a Winter Storm Warning or an Ice Storm Warning if the chance continues to increase over the next one to two days.

Isolated showers will develop Tuesday afternoon and continue through the better majority of Wednesday, becoming more widely scattered with time.

Temperatures on both days will trend well above average.

It’s not until Wednesday when a cold front will usher in a shallow layer of sub-freezing air into Northwest Arkansas.

This will result in a switchover from rain to ice and then eventually snow. The extent to which this sub-freezing air works its way further into Arkansas will dictate when and where the switchover will occur.

Significant ice could cause power outages and downed tree limbs in areas north and west of the Little Rock metro primarily in the higher terrain. This will also be where the highest chance of ice-covered or snow-covered roads will be located.

Current guidance suggests any switchover to a freezing rain/sleet mix in central Arkansas would occur early Thursday morning.

It’s expected that in southern Arkansas we’ll see mainly cold rain, with little or no frozen precipitation.

Traveling in north Arkansas will likely be hazardous.

Given the layer of cold air is so shallow at the surface, the primary precipitation type will be freezing rain and sleet.

This is subject to minor changes according to the weather model information.

After the precipitation moves out of the area Friday morning temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Friday afternoon for most of central Arkansas.

Watch for refreezing of water causing black ice Friday and Saturday mornings as the temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and low 20s.

The temperatures will rise in the 40s through the weekend, melting any leftover ice quickly.

The THV11 Weather Team will keep you updated on the winter weather potential and will have the first call snow and ice accumulation maps by Tuesday evening.