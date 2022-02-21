Heavy rain and winter weather possible this week in Arkansas

Multiple storms systems shaping up to bring active weather to Arkansas this week. The forecast includes the potential for severe weather and winter weather.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After a picture perfect weekend, a very active weather pattern will bring multiple systems and types of weather over the next five days.

As for our Monday, you can expect warm temperatures, breezy conditions, and a chance for a few spotty showers, especially in southeast Arkansas. The chance of rain gradually increases into the overnight hours.

It's not until after midnight when we begin to see the potential for a few strong storms, some of which may become severe.

Initially, the area of concern will be the northwestern half of the state. While there are some severe weather ingredients at play, specifically strong wind shear, other ingredients such as CAPE or "storm fuel" are lacking.

Given what ingredients are present, a low risk, or level 2 out of 5 has been outlined by the Storm Prediction Center for the northwest half of the state and a

By Tuesday afternoon the potential for strong storms shifts to eastern Arkansas.

This activity is associated with a cold front that will bring sharply cooler air to the Natural State by Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, another storm system will approach from the southwest. This will bring widespread rainfall to most of the area.

In the central and southern sections of the state this will fall as simply a cold rain. However, in north Arkansas, surface temperatures will likely be at or below freezing. This will likely result in a mix of freezing rain and sleet.

The extent of how much of each type of precipitation (sleet or freezing rain) will dictate the overall impact of the event. While sleet will result in hazardous travel, it's freezing rain that is most associated with power outages.

The most winter weather impacts will be seen in the higher elevations of the Ozarks and northern third of the state.

While winter weather impacts will likely be confined to north Arkansas, a cold rain is expected elsewhere. In fact, most locations are forecast to receive between 1" to 3" of rain. This will be beneficial to drought-stricken areas of South Arkansas.