The Autumnal Equinox arrives Saturday evening, Sept. 22 at 8:39 p.m., but over the past few days it seems any sign of fall and cooler temperatures is out of reach. However the weather pattern is about to take a significant turn so start looking for the hoodies and sweaters.

Over the past week a “heat dome” has been camped out over the Southern Plains and South, this dome has blocked any cold fronts from invading the Natural State which keeps the hot and humid conditions in place.

But the dome of heat is finally starting to move away from Arkansas and this retreat will allow a front in the Rockies to drop into the region by Friday evening, Sept. 21.

Along the front there will be a line of showers and storms moving south Friday afternoon and evening. This may affect some high school football games, especially north of Little Rock.

The front will slowly drift south and then slam on the brakes as it stalls over the state this weekend keeping the weather unsettled.

With mostly cloudy skies and scattered to numerous showers and storms in place temperatures will be much cooler. Also there will be a sharp contrast in temperatures depending on where the front sets up. north Arkansas will likely see the mercury stay in the low to mid 60s for highs on Saturday. Meanwhile most of central Arkansas will enjoy cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. South Arkansas will be south of the front and will remain in the warm and humid air mass keeping temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend won’t be a wash out but rounds of showers and storms will be the trend so keep the rain gear close by. There is the possibility of heavy rain adding up to several inches in northwest and north Arkansas starting Friday night into Monday due to the front laying over the same area and impulses riding along the boundary. This could cause some minor flash flooding issues in the smaller creeks and streams. Also poor drainage and low lying areas could see minor flooding.

Cooler temperatures are primarily for the daytime, nighttime lows will still be above average in the mid to upper 60s. That will change later by the end on the month.

Next Thursday through Saturday a strong cold front is expected to sweep across the nation as the jet stream takes its first dive of the season into Tennessee Valley. This boundary will kick out the humidity and usher in cooler temperatures from Canada and it will feel like mid to late October.

How cool will it get you ask? Well let’s just say you can turn of the A/C and maybe some of you will turn on the heat. The coolest nights since April are expected as the temperatures dip into the 40s in the Ozarks and north Arkansas. Low to mid 50s for central Arkansas look very possible. There is high confidence that this scenario will play out, but the timing of the front’s arrival is the big question.

The cool down is dramatic but don’t rule out seeing another 90° day. Little Rock can still see the mercury top out the low 90s during the beginning of Fall. Last year we had our last day on Saturday, Oct.14. The average last 90° day is Wednesday, Sept. 26.

So enjoy our first true taste of fall and pumpkin spice weather.

