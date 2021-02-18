Beware of falling icicles and slick sidewalks as snow starts to melt in Arkansas

MEMS has received near-record high call volume in the last couple of days with the most common injury in this type of weather being slips and falls.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's another snow day in the books for Arkansas.

Garrett and Annie took a walk around their neighborhood. Garrett also spent time building a snowman.

Mom-and-daughter duo Melissa and Alex Bratton went outside to take senior pictures for Alex's high school graduation.

Back-to-back systems have created quite the mess on roads and sidewalks.

"I've slipped and slid on it last night. I'm pretty clumsy myself," said Melissa Bratton.

Some snow was able to melt Tuesday, but now with more inches piling on...

"Now, there is going to be some really slippery and treacherous situations for people walking and risking falls," said Jon Swanson, MEMS Executive Director. "That's going to be one of our biggest concerns."

MEMS has received near-record high call volume in the last couple of days.

They tell us the most common injury in this type of weather is slips and falls.

Not only should you be concerned about ice on the ground, but you should also be aware of ice from above.

"When it starts to melt with snow and icicles, and the snow will come off in sheets very suddenly. So, you may find yourself being buried in something that may present a threat to you," said Swanson.

But you can make sure you are safe when coming and going...