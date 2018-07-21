LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Buffalo Point area of the Buffalo River National Park is being evacuated and closed after extensive storm damage and minor injuries were reported on July 21.

Roaring winds pushed through Arkansas on July 20 and into the early morning of July 21, leaving as many as 60,000 without power.

People across the state are dealing with destroyed property and a lack of power. Even one favorite tourist spot lost an iconic tree in the storm.

Central Arkansas storm damage from hurricane winds Photos of hail and the damage they caused to a roof in Elkins, Arkansas.Credit: Marcia Dunn

