Winter is the best time for skywatching in Arkansas. With crystal clear nights, low humidity and some of the most popular and easy to find constellations, now is a great time to take advantage of the telescope loaning program offered by the Central Arkansas Library System.

In 2016 after receiving a grant through the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium the library teamed up with the Central Arkansas Astronomical Society and bought 16 telescopes.

Nathan James with the library said the response has been so great that they have been overwhelmed by patrons requests and had to place people on a waiting list.

Fortunately with the help of a second grant the library system now has 30 telescopes, which amounts to 2 telescopes per library, James said.

Anyone who’s interested in the night sky or seeing the heavens is welcome to check out a telescope and check out some amazing sights, Darrell Heath with Central Arkansas Astronomical Society said.

“With this scope you be looking at it and it's literally going to look like you are in spaceship hovering just a few miles above the lunar surface, it's spectacular," Heath said.

Viewers will also be able to see Jupiter’s different colored clouds, Saturn’s rings and more detail in Orion’s Nebula.

If you're interested in using a telescope you need to sign a contract, must be at least 18, and are responsible for any damages or missing parts.

The telescope can be loaned for a 2 week period and if not returned after 2 weeks a $500 bill will be mailed.

If you are new to skywatching, the library and the society are starting a series at the Main Library this Thursday on how to use the telescope, observe constellations, and will have viewing sessions if skies are clear.

The series will be every Thursday this month from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the evening.