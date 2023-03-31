List of Central Arkansas schools dismissing early due to severe storms

With Arkansas bracing for severe storms that are expected to move into the state on Friday, many schools in the central portion of the state are dismissing early.

Here's a look at schools that are releasing early:

Beebe School District: 1:30 p.m. dismissal

Cabot School District: 12:30 p.m. dismissal

Jacksonville North Pulaski School District: 11:30 a.m. dismissal

Searcy Public Schools: 1:30 p.m. dismissal

North Little Rock School District: 11:45 a.m. for elementary, 12:30 p.m. for middle, 1:05 p.m. dismissal for high school

Other major school districts in central Arkansas, like Pulaski County Special School District and Little Rock School District have chosen to forego early dismissal.

School leaders at PCSSD and LRSD have both said that this decision comes due to the timing of the storms and that this decision helps them prioritize the safety of students.

"We feel it is safest to keep students and staff inside the building as the storms push through," PCSSD said online. "This may delay dismissal, but we value safety first. Parents may check students out early. However, if sirens are going off no students will be checked out."

This sentiment was shared by school leaders at Little Rock School District as well.

"Based on the timing of the potential impact, we do not plan to dismiss early but will continue with regular school hours today," LRSD said online. "If the weather is too severe to transport students home by bus at regular dismissal times, we will hold students until it is safe to transport them."

