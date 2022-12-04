Officials and residents prepare for the next wave of storms after severe weather

Although people in Mayflower are cleaning up the damage left behind by the storm Monday night, they have to get ready for another round of storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAYFLOWER, Ark — Tommy Witcher and his family were watching weather updates on the news Monday night when they heard of the tornado warning for Mayflower.

"I went outside and seen it hailing. It got bad so we turned around and went back in. Just as we went in it sounded like an explosion and that's when the roof came off my house," said Witcher.

He went back outside where he said he saw a tornado hovering over the lake in front of his house.

The metal roof of his home was blown off.

Half of the debris along with trees traveled in to his next door neighbor's yard.

He reached out to Patriot Roof & Restoration for a temporary repair Tuesday morning. The company is making sure with new potential storms Witcher won't have any leaking in his home.

"That's what's got me bothered. That's why I rushed them up to get them out here today, because I had three large holes in the back of the house and it did some damage inside with water last night," said Witcher.

The temporary repair will be done until the damage can be cleaned up to make permanent repairs.

"When the winds hit this roof it actually ripped the roof up. It ripped it off, went all the way back over here and in the front yard, in the neighbors yard and it down some trees," said Lee Ann Larkan, the manager of Patriot Roof & Restoration.

VIDEO: Here’s a drone shot from Patriot Roofing & Restoration that they shot while working out in Faulkner County. You can see the path of the damage. pic.twitter.com/rJxpczvbY9 — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) April 12, 2022

She said Witcher's home is one of many that they have team members working on after Monday night's severe weather.

Although they're doing temporary work now, she said its imperative to get a trusted roofer who can provide work that can withstand the next big storm.

They've received a few calls from people worried about more potential severe weather.

"Rains are coming again and we don't want it to leak and have interior damage until we can get the metal roof replaced," said Larkan.

Mayflower Police Department said there's been no reported injuries, but there was a lot of structural damage and windows knocked out of homes and cars along Dam Road.

The department said power lines are still down in the area on Roberts Drive.

The Red Cross also had boots on the ground, along with Entergy crews because of power outages.

Mayflower Fire Department was still surveying storm damage Tuesday morning.

"Right around the lake, it's been our biggest problem. It came up on us rather quick and we became tornado warned, but we've been at it all night. We've had multiple trees down, power lines down. Electric crews are out working on it," said Mayflower Fire Chief, Ashton Tolliver.