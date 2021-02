The Clinton Airport announced Wednesday evening that inbound and outbound flights would be closed until at least 4 a.m. Thursday due to weather.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport announced Wednesday evening that inbound and outbound flights would be closed until at least 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, due to harsh winter weather conditions.

"Passenger safety is our main priority. The airport is now closed to inbound/outbound flights due to deteriorating weather conditions. Our terminal remains open for displaced passengers," the airport tweeted.

