MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — According to the Mountain Home Public Schools Facebook page, schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 31 and Friday, Feb. 1 due to the widespread illness and concern over spreading the illness.

Both Thursday and Friday will be AMI days for district students and teachers. Parents and students should expect to hear from teachers during regular school hours both Thursday and Friday as the district focuses on providing students with quality learning opportunities both days.

If your child has been affected by the widespread illness and will be unable to complete his/her AMI assignments, please let his/her teacher(s) know.

While the schools are closed, district staff will work to deep clean and disinfect school buildings and buses.

School will resume on Monday, Feb. 4.