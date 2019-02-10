Grab your pumpkins, your sweaters, and your pumpkin spice lattes -- folks, this is not a drill! We've waited *somewhat* patiently, and after a summer that wouldn't quit, fall is right around the corner!

This Thursday afternoon -- yes, less than 48 hours away -- a low front is expected that could drop temps drastically across Arkansas.

Now, while 70-degree weather may not seem like sweater weather to some, it's sure a lot better than the high 90s we've been living in...

Here are a few reasons to get into the fall spirit, now that it's finally almost here!

Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Okay, we know that you've been drinking three a day since they came out in late August, but just imagine drinking a latte that's actually warmer than the weather outside?! Crazy concept, we know.

Wearing sweaters (and not dying)

You've probably already started tapping into the back of your closet for your favorite cozy clothes, but with the temps in the upper 90s it's hard to walk outside with more than a tank top and shorts. But not anymore! Bust out the boots, y'all! It's time.

Lower AC bills

Whether you're excited for cooler weather or not, this is something we can all get behind. Seeing your bill go down and your bank account grow is always nice. Plus, now you can spend your money on the important things -- like haunted houses and pumpkin patches and the state fair...

Fall events!

October means a lot of things, but most importantly, it means that it's time for apple picking, pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and local fairs! No Saturday will go without a stop at the farm or Oktoberfest at the bar down the road.

Fall food

It's time to test your will power because your favorite comfort foods are on the horizon! From the corndogs at the fair to the chili recipe your grandma passed down, fall food is easily the best food.