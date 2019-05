The Corps of Engineers have an online tool that predicts which areas will be impacted by the 500 year flooding event, meaning there's a 0.2 percent chance flooding could occur every year.

Steps to use online tool:

1) Follow this link to go to the Corps' website

2) Click on "Inundation Forecast for 0.2% Event"

3) Type in your address

This tool is a projection of the potential flooding, please keep this in mind as flooding patterns may change.