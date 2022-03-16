What permanent daylight saving time could look like in Little Rock

Good news for people who like to sleep in, sunrises from December through early February would be after 8 a.m. in Arkansas if daylight saving time becomes permanent.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday, which means we are one step closer to having daylight saving time as the new standard.

If the bill becomes law then the winter months in Arkansas will look significantly different than what we are used to.

The good news: People who love to sleep in are probably going to love it!

The bad news: People who wake up early are probably going to dislike it!

The sunsets during the shortest length of daylight in December and early January would be close to 6 p.m. while in late February and March sunsets would happen closer to 7 p.m.

Although this is great news if you want to enjoy more daylight after work and school, the trade off is trying to get yourself and the kids out of bed in the morning at 7 a.m. when it will still be pitch black out.

With daylight saving time continuing in the winter the sunrise will be after 8 a.m. from December to early February.

Right now for Arkansas the latest sunrise is before 8 a.m.

With the new time change for Little Rock there would be 67 days of a sunrise later than 8 a.m.

Other parts of the country would see even later sunrises according to their location.