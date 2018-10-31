LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Heavy rainfall is drenching parts of Arkansas, leading to flash flood warnings and making for a very wet Halloween in much of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Pulaski County, including Little Rock, until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen in the Little Rock area and more is expected throughout the day.

Many communities and neighborhoods held Halloween events a day early to avoid the wet weather.

Other parts of Arkansas could see strong storms later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center says southern Arkansas could see severe thunderstorms and strong winds throughout the day Wednesday, though the greatest risk of severe weather is further south.

