Drainage issues can cause costly damage to one of your most valuable assets - your home.

Sometimes there’s simply too much water on the ground to protect your home from flooding.

But, there are things you can do to prevent this as much as possible. A developer even recommends being proactive before new homes go up.

The City of Conway Spokesperson wants homeowners to remember an important thing.

“To not view our storm water inlets as a trash can,” Bobby Kelly said.

With lots of spring showers, homes are more vulnerable to water seeping in.

When culverts are full of other things, homes are more likely to flood.

“We’ve seen it all you know, whenever we’re we go up underneath the ground and inspect some of these areas. We’ve seen basketball goals, we’ve seen trash and we’ve also seen a lot of limbs that get up under there and get tangled and cause in our storm water culvert.” Kelly said.

Other than keeping culverts clear, it’s important to clear your yard and gutters of debris.

Conway is also working with developers to prevent flooding issues.

“You undercut earth and you move a lot of dirt so there’s a lot of loose dirt and erosion. So what you have to do is have it engineered properly up front,” developer Kevin Watson said.

They also must minimize the amount of construction debris going into culverts while putting up homes.

“A big thing that we’ve started doing is we’ve been graveling all of the curbs, we rope off the lots and put signs up requesting people not to pull off the street,” Watson said.

If your home is already up and you have drainage issues you can install a special drain to move the surface water where it needs to.

“Often times after a home is built, maybe as people build, develop their yards and put pools and fences, excreta, you then have a need for a French drain to be installed. So, what a French drain does is it trains the water to go in a certain spot,” Watson said.