Entergy Arkansas encourages customers to prepare for potential thunderstorms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas is preparing for the potential for power outages as a large part of its service area is likely to experience thunderstorms and strong winds this evening and into the night.

Entergy Arkansas employees plan and train year-round on how to safely restore power after severe weather strikes. See Operation Storm Ready for details on how the company prepares for disruptive storms.

Customers can and should take a few simple steps to be prepared:

Charge up mobile devices and back-up batteries.

If you depend on medical equipment that requires electricity to properly function, secure an alternative source of electricity in the event of a power disruption. This could be a generator, a battery back-up or an alternate location.

Have an emergency kit, including flashlights, medicine, first aid, blankets, water and food, and a plan. Instructions are available at www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/plankit/.

Download our free app for your smartphone at www.entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows (including spaces): REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage.

Install a smart phone app that will alert you to severe weather in the area or sign up for emergency alerts on your smart phone.

Have a weather radio with a loud alarm that will wake you when severe weather threatens at night.

In cases of outages, Entergy Arkansas encourages people to:

Stay away from downed power lines. It’s impossible to tell from looking whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your outage by phone, trust the automated system. It works very well. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician.

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door as long as the power is out. Food will stay cold much longer.

Stay clear of linemen as they work.

To stay up to date on outages and restoration during a storm, customers should: