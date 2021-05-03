x
Entergy Arkansas encourages customers to prepare for potential thunderstorms

Entergy Arkansas is preparing for the potential for power outages.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas is preparing for the potential for power outages as a large part of its service area is likely to experience thunderstorms and strong winds this evening and into the night.

Entergy Arkansas employees plan and train year-round on how to safely restore power after severe weather strikes. See Operation Storm Ready for details on how the company prepares for disruptive storms.

Customers can and should take a few simple steps to be prepared:

  • Charge up mobile devices and back-up batteries.
  • If you depend on medical equipment that requires electricity to properly function, secure an alternative source of electricity in the event of a power disruption. This could be a generator, a battery back-up or an alternate location.
  • Have an emergency kit, including flashlights, medicine, first aid, blankets, water and food, and a plan. Instructions are available at www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/plankit/.
  • Download our free app for your smartphone at www.entergy.com/app.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows (including spaces): REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage.
  • Install a smart phone app that will alert you to severe weather in the area or sign up for emergency alerts on your smart phone.
  • Have a weather radio with a loud alarm that will wake you when severe weather threatens at night.

 In cases of outages, Entergy Arkansas encourages people to:

  • Stay away from downed power lines. It’s impossible to tell from looking whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.
  • Report your power outage online or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your outage by phone, trust the automated system. It works very well. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage.
  • If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician.
  • Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door as long as the power is out. Food will stay cold much longer.
  • Stay clear of linemen as they work.

 To stay up to date on outages and restoration during a storm, customers should:

  • Check the app regularly, or visit our “View Outages” page at EntergyArkansas.com/.
  • Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyArk and Facebook.com/EntergyArk.

You can also find more information on the latest weather here on thv11.com/weather.

