Entergy Arkansas encourages customers to prepare for potential thunderstorms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas is preparing for the potential for power outages as a large part of its service area is likely to experience thunderstorms and strong winds this evening and into the night.
Entergy Arkansas employees plan and train year-round on how to safely restore power after severe weather strikes. See Operation Storm Ready for details on how the company prepares for disruptive storms.
Customers can and should take a few simple steps to be prepared:
- Charge up mobile devices and back-up batteries.
- If you depend on medical equipment that requires electricity to properly function, secure an alternative source of electricity in the event of a power disruption. This could be a generator, a battery back-up or an alternate location.
- Have an emergency kit, including flashlights, medicine, first aid, blankets, water and food, and a plan. Instructions are available at www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/plankit/.
- Download our free app for your smartphone at www.entergy.com/app.
- Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows (including spaces): REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage.
- Install a smart phone app that will alert you to severe weather in the area or sign up for emergency alerts on your smart phone.
- Have a weather radio with a loud alarm that will wake you when severe weather threatens at night.
In cases of outages, Entergy Arkansas encourages people to:
- Stay away from downed power lines. It’s impossible to tell from looking whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.
- Report your power outage online or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your outage by phone, trust the automated system. It works very well. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage.
- If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician.
- Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door as long as the power is out. Food will stay cold much longer.
- Stay clear of linemen as they work.
To stay up to date on outages and restoration during a storm, customers should:
- Check the app regularly, or visit our “View Outages” page at EntergyArkansas.com/.
- Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyArk and Facebook.com/EntergyArk.