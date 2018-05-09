HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Entergy Arkansas is getting ready for Gordon as he brings rain our way. Overnight Tuesday, Entergy is lowering water levels at Lake Catherine and Lake Hamilton by six inches.

“We have scheduled our generation flows to continue through the night,” said Kimberly Bogart, Lakes and Property Coordinator, Entergy. “It should be relatively unnoticed to most people.

The water levels are still remaining the normal operating band.

“We’re allowed to vary one foot on Lake Hamilton, two feet on Lake Catherine,” said Bogart.

Entergy Arkansas spokesperson, David Lewis, doesn’t expect a major impact in central Arkansas.

“We don’t expect any major power outages because of this storm, but we do know it’s going to hit harder in southeast Arkansas,” said Lewis.

His team is preparing on standby to help Entergy teams in Louisiana and Mississippi if needed for power restoration.

“We have about 50 of our linemen showing up for work tomorrow morning packed, ready to travel,” said Lewis.

For those living on the lake, Bogart simply suggests making sure everything is tied down in case of strong winds.

