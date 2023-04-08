What has been causing the power outages in Little Rock? | Entergy explains

Entergy crews have been braving the extreme heat to fix power outages around Little Rock. From extreme weather, to even a snake, crews have been busy with incidents.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Thousands of Arkansans have faced a power outage in the last few weeks during this stifling heat.

Some have asked THV11 if they are heat related.

We reached out to Entergy who said the outages are not because of the heat, but some have been storm related.

There are also some instances they just can't prepare for, like a snake blowing a fuse.

"We had no clue that 5 something this morning a snake would crawl on the insulator," said Chris Brown, Entergy's Director of Region Operations.

It's incidents like this you can't predict... In West Little Rock, a snake coiled itself around part of an insulator on an Entergy substation blowing a fuse.

Or off of Hinson Road where an insulator fell causing the power to go out.

"When our customers' lives stop, our lives stop too," said Brown.

Entergy crews have been working up to 16-hour days during 100+ degree temperatures to fix several power outages.

Officials said that these outages are not due to the heat, but other weather-related events.

"It's either equipment failure or could be storm related, like lightning," said Brown.

"We started off the year earlier with the tornadoes and it seems like it never really stopped. It seems like almost every single week that we've experienced some type of weather-related incident," said Matt Ramsey, Entergy's Communication Specialist.

These recent outages have not been a part of rolling blackouts and Entergy said they do not expect to have any, but if they do plan to have a scheduled outage customers will know beforehand.