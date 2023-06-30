National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning across Arkansas

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in multiple Arkansas counties as temperatures continue to rise.

Heat index values exceeding 110 degrees are expected, which is why it's important to stay safe.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and inside with air-conditioning if possible, and check in on your loved ones.

While everyone is susceptible to extreme heat like this, the elderly, young children, disabled individuals, and pets should never be left unattended.

To avoid the dangers of heat stroke, cooling centers have opened across the state for Arkansans to use.

The City of Conway has opened cooling centers at the Don Owen Sports Center located at 10 Lower Ridge Rd and the McGee Center at 3800 College Ave.

The centers will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, heat warnings have been issued in the following counties: