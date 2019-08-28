It's that time of year again— today, The Farmer's Almanac released its winter weather predictions for 2019 through 2020.

It also predicted our best chances for snow are in mid to late-November and in early January.

The track record for the almanac, for the most part, has been pretty good.

While the Farmer's Almanac has been a go-to standard for weather predictions for decades, they aren't always completely accurate.

For our area, the almanac—and you, if you put stock in it— is expecting a freezing, frigid, frosty winter.

Lots of people watch for the information every year.

But, as a warning, meteorologists like Ed and Nathan say the more than 200-year-old almanac shouldn't be given too much weight.