Farmers' Almanac predicts a 'crazy in-between' winter for Arkansas in extended forecast

The Farmers' Almanac is out with its 'Extended Forecast for Winter 2020-2021', and its prediction for Arkansas to be the crazy in-between.

ARKANSAS, USA — In one of the strangest years most of us can remember, what will winter hold?

The Farmers' Almanac is out with its 'Extended Forecast for Winter 2020-2021', and its prediction for Arkansas to be the crazy in-between.

"Right along the Pacific Coastal Plain, from northern California and points north through western portions of Oregon and Washington, rainy and wet weather will be the rule for the winter ahead," according to the Almanac. "In New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma east into Arkansas, and Louisiana, Mother Nature will mix intervals of tranquil weather with occasional shots of cold and wintry precipitation but overall may seem to be a bit “temperamental.”

But, that's not too wild for Arkansas, as we are known to experience all four seasons in one day, right? What else could you expect from 2020?