The City of Conway is preparing for the Arkansas River to flood, following several warnings from the National Weather Service and Army Corps of Engineers.

Part of their preparations includes an offer from the Faulkner County District Court, who will allow people on probation to get double community service credit for help stuffing sandbags.

You must call your probation officer or the Faulkner Co. District Court to arrange for double credit.

For probationers you can contact Officer Simmons at 501-504-9718 or Officer Graham at 501-499- 5389, for community work servicers you can contact 501-450-6112 ext. 3517.

You will need to go to the Office of Emergency Management at 57 Acklin Gap Road Conway, AR 72032 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.