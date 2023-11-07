Forecasters warn of 'life-threatening' flash flooding in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana

On Wednesday, forecasters warned of possible life-threatening flash flooding in parts of southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

ARKANSAS, USA — EMERSON, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters warned Wednesday of possible life-threatening flash flooding in parts of southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana as heavy rain battered the region.

The National Weather Service urged residents in four towns in Arkansas' Columbia County and Louisiana's Claiborne Parish — Haynesville, Emerson, Horsehead, and Walkerville — to move to higher ground. Low water crossings, small creeks and streams, highways, streets, and underpasses in those areas could experience “life-threatening” flash flooding, the weather service said in a bulletin.

Forecasters said as many as 10 inches (25 cm) of rain had already fallen in the area and fresh thunderstorms could dump another four inches (10 cm).