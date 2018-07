Friday: Partly cloudy. 50% showers and t'storms. Hot and humid. High 94. HI: 101. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% rain. Low 71. Winds NE 5-8 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Warm and less humid. High 88. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

