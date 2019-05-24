Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas in anticipation of severe flooding along the Arkansas River in the coming week.

You can find the Executive Order, EO 19-05, HERE.

Earlier, Governor Hutchinson directed Arkansas National Guard General Mark Berry to deploy 26 members of the Arkansas Guard in anticipation of the flooding. Two high-water-rescue teams will be stationed in western Arkansas by Saturday morning and will move southeast with the floodwaters. The Governor will direct the deployment of more guardsmen as needed.

The Arkansas River is expected to crest at record levels this weekend and continue through next week. The Governor encourages Arkansans to stay alert and heed the warnings of local emergency management officials.