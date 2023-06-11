Large hail continues to rain down on Central Arkansas

"Historic" hailstorms continue to impact Arkansas, with the most recent reports of golf ball-sized hail in Lonsdale.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another day, another hail storm in Arkansas.

This week, large hail slammed the Natural State as severe storms rolled through, damaging cars, windows and roofs.

While various areas of Arkansas have seen what many meteorologists are calling 'historic' hailstorms, some of the most concentrated damage has been seen in Hot Springs.

Several videos and photos have been sent in showing the massive hail that fell from the sky throughout the week, damaging mobile homes and other pieces of property.

Just today, another hailstorm was reported near the area of Hot Springs Village, with reports of "nickel to quarter" size hail on Friday.

In the same day, areas like Lonsdale, Traskwood, and Glen Rose all dealt with reports of hailstorms -- Lonsdale was reported to have seen "golfball" sized hail.

These hailstorms come as Arkansas is expected to see a continued pattern of active weather.

The sound and video is wild. #arwx pic.twitter.com/xWcxForJya — Skot Covert THV11 (@SkotWx) June 14, 2023

According to NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, hailstones are formed when raindrops are carried upward by thunderstorm updrafts into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere and freeze. Hailstones then grow by colliding with liquid water drops that freeze on the hailstone’s surface. If the water freezes instantaneously when colliding with the hailstone, cloudy ice will form as air bubbles will be trapped in the newly formed ice.

