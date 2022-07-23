Heatwave and supply chain issues create high service demand for HVAC workers

It's been a hectic summer for heating and air companies— they've seen hundreds of maintenance calls in one day in addition to supply chain issues.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of the most used items in your home or business this summer is probably going to be the air conditioning unit.

HVAC service workers have found themselves rushing to meet the demand of callers having issues with their air conditioners during the heatwave.

Drew Vest with Paschal Heating and Air said that they've seen up to 1,400 calls in just one day.

"Demand is so high that you're going to inevitably run into some problems," Vest said.

But the heat isn't the only problem they're facing— some companies are starting to see supply chain issues.

"There are some companies that they're looking at four to five week lead times on equipment," Vest said.

Supply chain issues can affect how long it takes to fix your air conditioning unit, and according to Vest, the high demand for air conditioning has put a strain on service workers.

Luckily, Paschal Heating and Air have been preparing for this for quite some time.

"We keep a very large warehouse stocked with most equipment in stock, so we are a little more insulated from supply chain problems," Vest said.

John Lea, owner of Bill Lea Service: Heating and Air Conditioning, has been facing similar problems.

"Prices are definitely increasing across the board," Lea explained. "Supply chain issues are a thing."

His business has also seen an increase in people needing help with their air conditioning units.

"[We are getting] between 50 and 150 calls a day," Lea said. "A lot of people are experiencing breakdowns."

Vest said that it's important to know that your central heating and air systems are designed to cool your home at least 20 degrees below the actual outside temperature.

"If it's 100 degrees outside, we can keep the house at 70 degrees," Vest said.

So if your unit doesn't seem to get cooler beneath that 20-degree mark, it doesn't necessarily mean your unit is not working anymore.

"[If] you're getting the straight sunlight in the afternoons, [and] if your house gets up to 75 degrees, it's not necessarily a problem with your unit. It's just, you have to realize that it's 104 degrees outside and that unit is working as hard as possible," Vest explained.

He recommended creating what is called a maintenance agreement with your service provider.

"Kind of twice a year maintenance, we'll just make sure that if you do have problems, we catch them before it 104 [degrees] out," Vest said.

Lea agreed with this and said that maintaining your safety system is key.