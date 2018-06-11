NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A North Little Rock recreation center experienced flooding following flash flood warnings in central Arkansas. Water filled the courts inside the Burns Park Indoor Tennis Center Monday afternoon.

'It's a flat piece of property right by the river and that's what you get,” Park Director Terry Hartwick said.

Hartwick says Burns Park is prone to flooding. He said this time was one of the worst.

"We usually stay on stop and know water is coming in the building or water is actually raining hard and the pumps are actually working,” he said.

It took crews about three hours to clean up the mess on the courts. Activities for the rest of the day were canceled.

"We've had a lot of rain here lately, the grounds are saturated. Not a lot of places for the water to go. With that, it sometimes overtakes the sub pumps,” Hartwick said.

Maintenance superintendent Jason Rhodes said part of the flooding stems from too many leaves.

"It's an ongoing process this time of year. Nonstop trying to keep the leaves clear from drainage ditches,” Rhodes said.

Hartwick said this should also serve as a reminder for people to clean out their own ditches near their homes.

"We've had a lot of rain here lately and I know a lot of people have underground basements and with that comes the threat that you can always have this problem,” Hartwick said.

As crews worked swiftly to remove the water from inside, Hartwick said there likely won't be much damage.

"It looks like if we keep the water off the course, get it vacuumed up as soon as possible…we've got doors open on east and west side so we should be okay,” he said.

Hartwick said activities should resume as normal Tuesday.

