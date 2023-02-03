Rison community cleaning up after storms roll through town

Mangled metal and ceiling insulation were scattered throughout downtown Rison after storms ripped through the town on Wednesday night.

RISON, Ark. — Mangled metal and ceiling insulation were scattered throughout downtown Rison on Thursday after storms ripped through the town the night before.

Tim Carter was in the middle of it all.

"Straight-line winds or a tornado came over and I don't know how fast it was going," Carter described.

He told us that he was headed to the town's grocery store to pick up a friend.

"It caught me and my dog and all of a sudden, it just fell on top of us, and in two seconds, it was over," Carter said.

A nearby business owner described the pile of twisted metal and parts of a roof that flew several feet and then rested near their building.

On Thursday morning, Cleveland County Judge Jimmy Cummings was out and about to see the aftermath.

"The damage is really isolated in an area across the county here," Cummings said.

Many in the town spent the day clearing debris and repairing roofs.

The Mayor of Rison, Charles Roberts, explained that he's been actively working with the County Judge and the Arkansas Office of Emergency Management.

"Assess the damage and put together a plan to start cleanup," Roberts said.

The town had already been cleaning up after a crippling winter storm that hit Arkansas just a month ago, and now they'll also be working to clean up the damage from Wednesday night.