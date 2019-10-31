LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Winter started to make its appearance in the natural state Wednesday night and this drop will affect all of us in different ways.

Tracy Roark, Little Rock Animal Services Manager, said it will impact our pets at home while William Holloway, Little Rock Compassion Center CEO, said it is already impacting the shelter.

"Cold, wet weather is some of the hardest weather there is to be in," Holloway said.

The cold weather is difficult for anything that has to bare it.

"We need to remember that animals are a lot like us," Roark said.

He said when the temperature drops the shelter sees a spike in calls.

"It's the ones that are actually owned that aren't being properly cared for and those are the ones we worry most about," Roark said.

He said making sure your pets are dry and have a warm place to sleep with hay or a blanket is key.

Roark cautioned when the temperature hits 30 degrees, the worrying begins.

"They're accustomed to summertime and to fall and all of a sudden it's going to be a sharp downturn in temperatures," he said. "So they're going to be cold and they're not going to understand it."

Holloway told us the cold weather already brought 60 more people into the shelter in the past 24 hours.

"I have been noticing new faces all afternoon coming through," he said.

The shelter already running low on canned vegetables and winter coats.

"This year we are a little early, it caught us a little off guard too," Holloway said.

He said the shelter has enough space for 300 people and as of Wednesday afternoon it was already up to 215.

"So, it really puts a drain on us. The more people that are naturally using the services, the more it takes to do so," Holloway said.

As the cold weather creeps in, it should remind all of us to keep an extra eye out for those who are in need of some warmth.

As the temperatures continue to drop, the Little Rock Animal Services needs blankets, towels and dog houses.

While the Little Rock Compassion Center is looking for socks, warm coats and any hygiene products.

