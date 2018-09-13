Heavy, tropical storm-force winds are spreading across the outer banks and coastal regions of the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence as makes landfall.
Life-threatening storms are expected across huge swaths of the Carolinas, with dangerous weather predicted to last through the weekend.
Want to see the storm for yourself? Check out these live-streams from the coast.
1. Cape Fear, North Carolina (Frying Pan Ocean Cam, Explore.org)
2. Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina
3. Carolina Beach, North Carolina
4. Outer Banks, North Carolina
MORE CAMERAS:
North Carolina
- Topsail Beach camera
- Holden Beach webcam
- Ocean Isle Beach
- Corolla Light Resort Beach Webcam
- Live Avalon Pier Webcam
- Shutters on the Banks resort cam in Kill Devil Hills
- Surfline cameras
South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach
- Coral Beach Resort webcam
- Myrtle Beach webcam
- College of Charleston cameras
- Live 5 weather cameras
Virginia
