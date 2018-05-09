ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Florence threatens to bring life-threatening storm surge and flooding across much of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states as it pushes toward the coast.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for much of the North and South Carolina coastlines in advance of the storm. Storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected within 24 hours.

Now is the time to finish preparing homes and evacuate if asked.

A U.S. landfall is nearly guaranteed. Florence is a 110-mph, Category 2 storm, moving to the northwest at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Forecasters say little change in strength is expected before Florence reaches the East Coast.

Florence is located about 280 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 325 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach.

Landfall is expected Friday morning. Several computer models have come into agreement Florence will impact the Carolina coastline, with many of them taking the storm inland. As it does, the storm stalls out and dumps a tremendous amount of rain -- in excess of 20-30 inches possible.

It appears the storm will be close enough to bring damaging winds, devastating storm surge and torrential rainfall across a large region.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like "spaghetti." Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

