LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - An oak tree that stood for more than 100 years was snapped by strong winds on July 20.

The tree was a popular backdrop for visitors to the mountain and an integral part of the landscape on the mountain.

Ross Harmon said he was sad to announce that the tree was blown down overnight during a storm that left more than 60,000 Arkansans without power at one point.

Here's what the tree looked like before it was shorn by the storm:

Credit: Wye Mountain

© 2018 KTHV