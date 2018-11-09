On radars we can see when storms are coming and other changes in the weather, but it turns out meteorologists aren't the only ones who know when the weather is about to change.

Rain can put a damper on your plans for the day, but you've always heard that joint pain can predict when inclement weather is on the way.

It's something my grandmothers always told me and even my mother after her partial knee replacement, but is there anything truth to that?

In February, I had toe surgery which put screws in my foot. I've completely healed, but maybe it's a coincidence that every storm is near I get a little stiff?

"The body can basically sense pressure change," Dr. G. Troy Ardoin, an orthopedic surgeon, told me.

When bad weather comes into Arkansas, the barometric pressure drops. That means less pressure is pushing on our bodies and gives tissues surrounding injuries and implants a chance to expand, which can put pressure on those areas.

"It tells the body something's different here and it sends signals to the brain and the brain says, 'Oh, it hurts more.'" he said.

And as far as public perception, nearly everyone on social media told me they feel the same thing. This includes folks with arthritis, injuries, surgeries, surgical implants and more.

But are there any ways to solve this?

Dr. Ardoin said there's not much you can do, but at least you know you're not the only one feeling pain before the rain.

