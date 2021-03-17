Jefferson County kept fingers crossed during Wednesday's storms

After a hard several months, many leaders were saying "not again," when weather threats were potentially heading their way.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — While most of the state was thankfully in the clear by Wednesday evening, there were still many unknowns of what could come throughout the day.

That is why leaders in Jefferson County had their guards up, ready for whatever came.

There was a sense of relief in Pine Bluff from leaders and community members on Wednesday evening, once they knew the storm had passed.

With potential weather threats earlier that day and everything the county has already been through the past several months, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods was thinking, "not again."

"Pine Bluff, Jefferson County has been tested by Mother Nature. We have prevailed, luckily, a lot of prayer, preparation, but you really can't prepare for Mother Nature," he said.

For Sheriff Woods one of the hardest parts is preparing for the unknown.

"We are certainly on alert and we've made any preparation we can make, but certainly that's not always enough," he said.

Preparations like having their eye on areas in the county that flood easily and making sure community spaces are ready to be opened in case people are misplaced from their homes.

Woods believes the recent tough months helped prepare them for the stormy weather.

"We're just hoping that we prevail again if it does hit and land in Jefferson County," he said.

Business owners Sherry and Wes Ricketts aren't strangers to potential weather threats.

They have been flooded out twice in the three years they've owned Lucky's Café.

"Making sure these drains are going to work properly is a concern for all of us here in downtown," Sherry said.

While watching the radar closely, they still welcomed in customers on Wednesday.

"I don't want to people to see me fall apart with the doors open," Sherry said.