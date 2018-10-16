LLANO, Texas — People living along the Llano River are being evacuated from their homes right now due to a "historic" flooding event. A flash flood warning is in effect for Llano and Gillespie County until 3:10 p.m. A flash flood warning is in effect for Mason County until 2:10 p.mm.

Sometime after 6 a.m., the river crested at 39.9 feet: more than 10 feet above the flood stage. That's the highest height the river has been since 1997 and is the second highest crest in recorded history.

The highest crest for the Llano River was in 1935 at 41.5 feet.

Officials said the river won't fall below the flood stage until late Thursday morning.

WEATHER BLOG:

11:56 a.m.: The Round Rock Fire Department, Cedar Park Fire Department and the Williamson County Sheriff Office are in Llano and Kingsland to help with water rescues, according to Williamson County officials.

11:44 a.m.: The City of Marble Falls reported to the National Weather Service that the wastewater plant is stressed due to the flooding event. All residents are asked to minimize their use of any activity that uses wastewater -- meaning no laundry, no washing dishes, minimal toilet flushing and minimal showering.

11:10 a.m.: LCRA said one floodgate at Mansfield Dam will open at noon, the second gate at 2 p.m., the third gate at 4 p.m. and the fourth gate will open at 6 p.m.

11:01 a.m.: The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they were evacuating the Shady River RV park on the San Gabriel River, located in the 7400 block of Highway 29 just east of Georgetown.

10:57 a.m.: Flood operations at Mansfield and Tom Miller dams are set to begin at noon Tuesday. This means swift and high waters will be moving through Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

10:15 a.m.: The Travis County Commissioners Court said STAR Flight has two aircraft on standby for rescue operations.

10:05 a.m.: Granite Shoals officials said Impala and Web Isle residents should consider moving to higher ground due to the closing of the causeway, a raised road or track across low or wet ground. North and south Shorewood lakefront side residents are asked to higher ground immediately due to Lake LBJ rising quickly.

10 a.m.: All lakefront residents in Granite shoals are being evacuated. Residents are asked to head to the Marble Falls Middle School for safety.

9:54 a.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas State Operations Center has increased its readiness to handle the severe weather and flooding happening in Central Texas. He said state resources will be available to assist local officials in their response efforts.

9:44 a.m.: National Weather Service extends the flood warning for the South Fork San Gabriel River in Georgetown. At 8:16 a.m., the river measured at 13.6 feet and the flood stage is nine feet.

9:36 a.m. TxDOT Austin confirms that the FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland was washed away by flood waters.

8:30 a.m. KVUE Chief Meteorologist reports that the Llano River has dropped to 39.53 feet after cresting at 39.9 feet sometime after 6 a.m.

8:10 a.m. Anyone living in 1/4 mile of the Llano River should evacuate immediately, according to the Llano County Office of Emergency Management. The bridge at FM 2900 will be topped soon by waters, officials said.,

7:42 a.m. Lake Travis has risen four inches since midnight and could rise 10 more feet in the next 24 hours as flood water from the hill country moves down the Colorado River, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

7:30 a.m.: The Central Texas Electric Coop in reports that there have been 500 outages between Mason and Llano.

7:28 a.m.: Nine floodgates are currently open at Wirtz Dam. All 10 floodgates are fully open at Max Starcke Dam.

7:18 a.m.: The desk manager at the Llanorado Lodge said guests and the RV space are being evacuated. The manager said there's an issue with wood and debris in the river.

NEED TO KNOW

The National Weather Service said, "This is a very dangerous situation for people living within vulnerable areas along the Llano River. Seek higher ground immediately." NWS said LCRA rain gauges indicated that as much as 10 inches of rain fell over the area within the past 30 hours.

Authorities said with the impact of the flooding felt at 38 feet, Robinson City Park will flood. Homes in Scotts Acres, located on the south side of Llano, "will be severely damaged and the lowest mobile homes destroyed in water up to six feet, some washing downstream."

The FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland washed away in the flood waters, according to transportation officials. It was located in an area of town emergency management officials warned would be severely affected by flooding. Authorities said many downstream homes in Marble Falls are also at risk for flooding.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following roads and intersections in Granite Shoals are closed due to high water:

Low water crossing on Woodland Hills

2100 block of Prairie Creek

Bluebird Drive

900 block of Kingswood

800 and 900 block of Churchill

Residents on Kingdom Drive and Kingsriver Drive will not be able to access Kingswood.

Timber Valley

Kingsoak

Granitecastle and Baker

300 block of E. Granitecastle

Sherwood Forest between Deep Forest and Woodland Hills

Prairie Creek and Forest Hills

Kingsland officials have closed RM 1431 between Bonnie Cove and CR 312B-Oak Springs Road.

SCHOOL, BUSINESS CLOSINGS

The following schools and businesses are closed today:

Burnet CISD

Fredericksburg ISD

Harper Mason ISD

Llano ISD

Marble Falls ISD

Marble Falls City Hall is closed

Marble Falls Court is canceled

Mason ISD

SCHOOL, BUSINESS DELAYS

The following schools and businesses are delayed today:

Burnet County offices won't open until 10 a.m.

Liberty Hill ISD -- two-hour delay

SHELTERS OPEN FOR EVACUEES

If you live in Llano County, two shelters are open for people. The Llano County Office of Emergency Management said the John Kuykendall Arena & Events Center at 2200 W Ranch Road 152 and Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church at 800 Wright St.are both taking in evacuees.

Llano County Office of Emergency Management said shelters are being set up at the 1st Baptist Church and Inmans Kitchen in Llano. The Kingsland Community Center is also taking in evacuees.

Llano High School opened at 9:30 a.m. for evacuees.

If you need to be evacuated, officials recommend contacting the Llano Police Department.

