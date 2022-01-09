Meteorological Fall: Arkansas's September weather outlook

Happy Fall ya'll! September marked the beginning of Meteorological Fall— join Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon in taking a look ahead at this month's weather outlook.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy Fall ya'll! September marked the beginning of Meteorological Fall— which is made up of the months September, October, and November.

According to the calendar, the Autumnal Equinox will occur on September 22, 2022, at 8:03 p.m.

With that in mind, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released the Temperature/Rainfall outlook for the month of September— and it will look a little something like this:

Temperature Outlook

Above-average temperatures are expected over the northern Plains, Rockies, Pacific Northwest, and the New England states.

Slightly cooler than average temperatures are expected over parts of Texas and the Arkla-Tex.

In general, heading into September the outlook for most of the U.S. is expected to be warmer than average— so we may have to wait a bit before we feel that first blast of cool autumn air.

Precipitation Outlook

As for precipitation, a drier pattern is expected over the north with above-average rain over the gulf coastal region.

Tropical downpours with the potential for more organized weather systems over the gulf are also possible.

Average Temperatures

We begin the month with average highs in the upper-80s and close out September with an average of 80.