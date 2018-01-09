Saturday marks the start of September, but it also marks the start of meteorological fall, while the start of astronomical fall begins on or around September 22.

So what does that mean and why are they different?

Basically astronomical seasons are based on the position of the earth in relation to the sun, while meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle.

Meteorologists and climatologists break the seasons down to three month groupings based on the annual temperature cycle as well as our calendar.

All meteorological seasons start on the first day of the month that holds the astronomical start of the season as well.

Winter is December-February, spring is March-May, summer is June-August and of course fall is September-November.

© 2018 KTHV