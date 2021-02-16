More snow is heading to Arkansas, here's what you need to know

Yes, you read that right. Arkansas is getting more snow, so here's what you need to know to get prepared.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — One winter storm has departed Arkansas dumping as much as 10” of snow over portions of Arkansas.

Now, we turn our attention to the next winter storm that could also bring accumulations to the state.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect through Thursday for most of Arkansas.

Once again snow is expected over the northern half of the state with a wintry mix for the southern half.

As far as expected accumulation, a swath of 4" to 8” of snow is possible over central Arkansas, and a little sleet is expected to mix in over the south.

This could change in upcoming forecast model runs.

The immediate big story is the cold. Wind Chill advisories remain in effect for most of Arkansas. A Wind Chill Warning for the northern half, a Wind Chill Advisory for southern Arkansas.

Tuesday Morning expected temperatures will be close to Zero in central Arkansas with below zero wind chills! Dangerous cold statewide.