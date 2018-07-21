LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE: The number of Arkansans without power has decreased from more than 60,000 to a little more than 50,000.

ORIGINAL: More than 60,000 residents across the state are without power according to Entergy's outage map on July 21. Most of the outages, more than 46,000, are concentrated in the Little Rock metropolitan area. West Little Rock appears to have taken the brunt of the damage.

Nathan Scott said winds could have been between 60 and 85 mph overnight and into the early morning.

Here are photos from around the state:

