Arkansas school districts are closing on Thursday, April 18 due to severe flooding and multiple road closures.
ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY - BRYANT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
AVILLA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
BAUXITE SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING - AMI DAY
BENTON SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
BRYANT SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING - AMI DAY
SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
SIATECH LITTLE ROCK CHARTER HS -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING
PULASKI COUNTY SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTIRCT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING - AMI DAY
The Lonoke School District said they will have buses running flood routes on Thursday, April 18th. Their bus drivers have been told to avoid driving on hazardous roads and will not be picking up students that live on these roads. If you feel that your child may be affected by this please make other arrangements for getting them to school in the morning.
It may be safe to assume that if your bus is over 10 minutes late, your road has been considered unsafe to drive on.
