Arkansas school districts are closing on Thursday, April 18 due to severe flooding and multiple road closures.

ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY - BRYANT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

AVILLA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

BAUXITE SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING - AMI DAY

BENTON SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

BRYANT SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING - AMI DAY

SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

SIATECH LITTLE ROCK CHARTER HS -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

PULASKI COUNTY SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTIRCT -- CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING - AMI DAY

The Lonoke School District said they will have buses running flood routes on Thursday, April 18th. Their bus drivers have been told to avoid driving on hazardous roads and will not be picking up students that live on these roads. If you feel that your child may be affected by this please make other arrangements for getting them to school in the morning.

It may be safe to assume that if your bus is over 10 minutes late, your road has been considered unsafe to drive on.

