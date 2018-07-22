LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE-- As of 8:40 A.M. on Monday, nearly 7,700 houses are without power in Pulaski County as Entergy works to restore power in several counties.

UPDATE: Decreasing hour by hour, the outages in Arkansas have now reached about 10,000 as of 10:30 p.m.

David Lewis with Entergy said, “We understand. We’ve had an issue with issuing incorrect time of restoration. We regret that. We apologize for it. It’s the nature of doing the best you can with the information you have at the moment. Sometimes the information turns out to be inadequate. You get in there and find out the jobs bigger than you thought it was and turns out you overpromised and you have to back off and say sorry it’s going to be later than we thought. We’ve had a lot of that in this storm and we regret that and appreciate customers for being so patient.”

Entergy reported more than 1,000 people worked restoring power today, July 22. They expect 160 more line workers tomorrow, July 23, from Alabama and Mississippi.

If you see a broken power line near you, to call 1-800-ENTERGY to get it fixed.

UPDATE: At around 4:40 p.m., Entergy's outage map shows a little over 13,000 Arkansas residents are still without power.

A message from Entergy's Official Twitter page was posted at 4:12 p.m.

"To customers in the St. Charles/Villages of Wellington area: We are replacing a device behind Parkway Place that, when done, should restore power to maybe 90 percent of those 2,500 customers. This should happen within the next 1-2 hours. Stay tuned."

According to Entergy's outage map on July 21, more than 60,000 Arkansas residents were without power, due to the hurricane winds that swept through the state. Most of the outages, more than 46,000, were concentrated in the Little Rock metropolitan area. West Little Rock appeared to have taken the brunt of the damage.

Nathan Scott, THV-11 Meteorologist, said winds could have been between 60 and 85 mph overnight and into the early morning.

As of Sunday, July 22, power is still out for about 15,000 Entergy customers in Pulaski Co. since 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Entergy's Arkansas outage details, as of 2:15 p.m., approximately 17,000 Arkansas residents, in total, remain without power.

IMPORTANT INFO: Your food in the fridge is not safe to eat and should be thrown out according to the USDA. Freezer you have 48 hours.

Kerri Case, senior communications specialist for Entergy, said that the company is still assessing storm damage using scouts.

Crews worked overnight to try to provide as many people with power as possible. Although some linemen were sent home because they had worked too many consecutive hours, all linemen that can work are working to restore power.

"We are trying to get it back on as quickly as is safely possible," Case said.

Contractors and crews from Louisiana are providing additional help to the restoration efforts.

Case also stressed the importance of caution around downed power lines. She said that anyone approaching such a line should turn around immediately and call Entergy. Their phone number is 800-ENTERGY.

