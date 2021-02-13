Preparing for our next round of winter weather in Arkansas

Central Arkansas could see up to eight inches of snow. Here's how crews are getting ready!

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Crews around the state are already preparing for this next winter system.

Hundreds of Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock in preparation for more winter weather. They are pre-treating roadways and getting salt trucks ready again.

ARDOT recommends when the snow falls, stay home and stay off the roads as much as possible.

"We're going to have our crews working out there for you and it just gives us more room. It's safer for you, it's safer for us," said ARDOT's Dave Parker.

Entergy crews have finished power problems caused by this last round of ice. Now, they are resting before the next system rolls through.

"We also have individuals who are prepping. That means making sure we have all the materials we need, and extra spans of wire and power poles where they need to be," said Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas.

While this last ice system wasn't as bad as anticipated, snow could mean different problems.

"With snow, we don't expect there to be a lot of damage until you add in wind," said Hinkle. "When you have blowing wind, it can affect visibility and it can also affect the time it takes for our crews to get where they need to be."

If you are an Entergy customer, you can download their app to see power outages in the area and report if you are without power.