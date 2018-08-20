The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting that Arkansas and many other southern states will experience a winter that is "warmer than normal."

The winter prediction for Arkansas expects the coldest period to be in late November to early December. The Almanac also said early January and early February will be cold, but the winter will be on average warmer than usual.

Although the prediction for snowfall for most of the United States is below the average, there is an expectation for "above-normal" levels of rainfall.

The almanac also released a winter forecast for Canada and it's going to be snowy, just in case you were worried.

