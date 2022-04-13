One person dead in Arkansas after tree falls on mobile home

Arkansas authorities announced that a person has died after a tree fell onto their mobile home following consecutive days of severe storms in the state.

According to reports from Cleveland County OEM Coordinator Stephen McClellan, a person called into the sheriff's office around 4:40 p.m. to alert authorities about a tree that had fallen onto a mobile home.

The incident reportedly happened at a mobile home in Rison at the 300 block of East Street as a person became trapped under the fallen tree.