One person dead in Arkansas after tree falls on mobile home

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Following consecutive days of severe storms in the state, Arkansas authorities announced that a person has died after a tree fell onto their mobile home.

According to reports from Cleveland County OEM Coordinator Stephen McClellan, a person called into the sheriff's office around 4:40 p.m. to alert authorities about a tree that had fallen onto a mobile home. 

The incident reportedly happened at a mobile home in Rison at the 300 block of East Street as a person became trapped under the fallen tree.

Authorities, alongside emergency management and first responders, arrived at the scene to assist, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

