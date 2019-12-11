LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — These fleeting cold temperatures could affect more than your commute. Even a brief freeze can have lasting consequences.

Some people may think a quick freeze is no big deal, but it could affect your plants, plumbing, and even your health.

So, what exactly could one night of bad weather do?

"I mean certainly we will have temperatures down tonight that will be low enough to cause hypothermia, significant hypothermia," said Rebecca Liggin of UAMS Emergency Medicine.

Liggin said the important thing to do for your health during this weather is to make sure you are well layered, keep dry, and stay inside if it's possible.

"The flowers that people traditionally put out in their yard, the perennials that come back every year, they are probably going to freeze to the ground," said Frances Flower Shop's Betty Anderson. "They are going to look dead, but they will come back next year."

Anderson also said you can expect for some of your plants to die.

"The annuals, like the petunias, they're going to die. They are going to freeze and die," she said.

"Well I mean, if you are going to go down to 18 degrees, a blanket will insulate some of the heat, but by that point in time it's much more damaging than a frost, so sometimes you just have to give into it," added Botanica Gardens Owner Chris Olsen.

As far as plumbing goes, you're advised to keep a slow leak running. There's less of a chance of your pipes freezing if the water is running.

"So, the main thing is you want to keep the wind off of your pipes. So, you want to make sure all your air vents are closed, and you want to double check your crawl space door to make sure it's closed too. If you can keep the wind off your pipes, you're going to be doing yourself a big favor," said John McCormack of Sanders Plumbing.

The Little Rock police are warning for everyone to be extra cautious on the roads during the temperature drop; specifically when driving over bridges and overpasses.

According to Entergy, there are already over 1,600 power outages in Little Rock due to high winds knocking down trees.

