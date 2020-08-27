Over 18,000 power outages in Arkansas as Laura moves inland

Entergy is reporting that people in south Arkansas are beginning to lose power as Hurricane Laura moves further inland.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Over 18,000 customers have lost power as Hurricane Laura continues to move further inland Thursday.

According to Entergy, a total of 18,459 customers are without power as of 12:50 p.m.

Entergy crews are preparing for mass outages across central and southern Arkansas as Laura makes its way into the state.

Around 1,200 workers are staged in different locations around the state to respond to outages after the storm has passed.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued across Arkansas and Laura's path is expected to swing across a large part of the state.

Laura is expected to bring heavy rain and wins beginning Thursday.

Central Arkansas is not expected to see storms until the afternoon and evening.